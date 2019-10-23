'An absolute tragedy and a very sad day for Essex'
Essex lorry deaths: 'An absolute tragedy and a very sad day for Essex'

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of 38 adults and one teenager were found inside a lorry container in Essex.

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills from Essex Police says identifying the victims "remains our number one priority".

  • 23 Oct 2019
