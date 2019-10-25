The Wave: An Inland Surfing revolution?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A new inland surfing lake has been built near Bristol, making it the biggest in the UK

A new inland surfing lake has been built near Bristol can generate 1,000 waves per hour.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 25 Oct 2019