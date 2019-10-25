Men must be part of equality conversation - Meghan

Media player
Meghan: Gender equality conversation cannot happen without men
Conversations about gender equality "can't happen without men", the Duchess of Sussex has said at a roundtable discussion on the issue.
Meghan was joined by the Duke of Sussex, and jokingly thanked delegates for "letting him crash the party".
Youth ambassadors from around the world took part in the talks, which were held at Windsor Castle.
25 Oct 2019
