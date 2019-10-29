Grenfell: 'A lot of families could've been rescued'

Video

Nabil Choucair lost six members of his family in the Grenfell fire and says that more people could have been saved if the London Fire Brigade (LFB) had instructed people to evacuate the building rather than stay in their flats.

A report by the inquiry into the fire has condemned the LFB for "serious shortcomings" and systemic failures in its response to the fire.

Mr Choucair has signed a non-disclosure agreement so couldn’t talk about the report directly before its formal publication.

