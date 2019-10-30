Media player
PM: Grenfell victims 'overlooked and failed'
Boris Johnson has said those affected by the Grenfell tower fire were overlooked before the tragedy and failed following it.
"No report, no words, no apology will ever make good the loss suffered and the trauma experienced", the prime minister told the Commons.
His comments came as a highly critical report into the blaze, which killed 72 people, was published.
30 Oct 2019
