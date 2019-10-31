Video

Anna Soubry has described threatening letters and cards sent to her mother and partner as part of a campaign of abuse against the MP.

The Change UK leader spoke to Newsnight following cabinet minister Nicky Morgan's decision not to stand in the general election in December.

Ms Soubry pointed the finger at Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his predecessor, Theresa May, for a "remarkable" and "pitiful lack of response" to MPs being subject to abuse.

Ms Soubry said Mrs May did not understand "how bad it was".