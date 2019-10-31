Sir Nicholas Soames: 'I was very lucky'
Churchill's grandson Sir Nicholas Soames on leaving politics

In an emotional interview with BBC political correspondent Laura Kuenssberg, Sir Nicholas Soames reflects of the state of British politics and what his grandfather, Sir Winston Churchill might have made of it.

