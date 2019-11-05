Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Food banks: 'It means I can eat, it means I can get healthy'
These three people talk about resorting to using food banks, after experiencing financial difficulties.
BBC Social Affairs correspondent Michael Buchanan spoke to food bank users in Londonderry and West London.
-
05 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window