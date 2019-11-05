'It means I can eat, it means I can get healthy'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Food banks: 'It means I can eat, it means I can get healthy'

These three people talk about resorting to using food banks, after experiencing financial difficulties.

BBC Social Affairs correspondent Michael Buchanan spoke to food bank users in Londonderry and West London.

  • 05 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Teenagers stock up UK's biggest foodbank