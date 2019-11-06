Actor apologises for theatre roof collapse

Media player
Piccadilly Theatre: Wendell Pierce apologises for roof collapse
Several people were injured when part of the roof collapsed during a show at the Piccadilly Theatre in London's West End.
Wendell Pierce, who stars in Death of a Salesman, told the evacuated audience to "turn to your loved ones and go to the pub".
06 Nov 2019
