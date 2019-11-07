Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit military families
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son, Archie, is beginning to crawl and has his first two teeth, his parents have said.
Meghan Markle told stories about the six-month-old's development while visiting military families in Windsor.
-
07 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window