'It was like looking for a needle in a haystack'

Two teenagers have been found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Jodie Chesney in a park in east London.

Jodie was stabbed in the back in a case of mistaken identity as she socialised with friends in Harold Hill on 1 March.

Detective Inspector Perry Benton from the Metropolitan Police told the BBC how they pieced together the evidence to catch Jodie's killers.

