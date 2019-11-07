'It was like looking for a needle in a haystack'

Media player
Jodie Chesney murder investigation 'like looking for a needle in a haystack'
Two teenagers have been found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Jodie Chesney in a park in east London.
Jodie was stabbed in the back in a case of mistaken identity as she socialised with friends in Harold Hill on 1 March.
Detective Inspector Perry Benton from the Metropolitan Police told the BBC how they pieced together the evidence to catch Jodie's killers.
Read more: Two teens guilty of murdering Jodie Chesney
07 Nov 2019
