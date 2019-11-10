'No-one really likes getting punched in the face'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The pros and cons of being a boxer

Olympic champion Nicola Adams has retired from boxing over injury fears. But what are the pros and cons of being a boxer?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 10 Nov 2019