England flooding: Life on a flooded Doncaster street
The residents of Daw Lane in Bentley, a suburb of Doncaster woke up to find their street under water, but it's not the first time that many of them have been through a flood.
From a threatened house sale to chickens in the living room, Danny Savage went to see how they cope with the disruption.
08 Nov 2019
