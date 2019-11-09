'Absolutely devastating' - inside a flooded house
England flooding: A tour of a flooded house in Fishlake

A month's worth of rain has fallen in some parts of the north of England.

This home in Fishlake, near Doncaster, has been left nearly submerged by floodwater.

