'Absolutely devastating' - inside a flooded house

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
England flooding: A tour of a flooded house in Fishlake
A month's worth of rain has fallen in some parts of the north of England.
This home in Fishlake, near Doncaster, has been left nearly submerged by floodwater.
-
09 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window