Royal family and political leaders gather at Cenotaph
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Royal family and political leaders gather for remembrance at Cenotaph

Politicians - including Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson - and members of the Royal Family have joined veterans as the UK marks Remembrance Sunday.

A two-minute silence was held at the Cenotaph in London.

It was attended by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as well as the Queen and Prince Charles.

  • 10 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Schoolboy interviews D-Day veteran