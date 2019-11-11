Two-minute silence held for those who died in conflict
The Royal British Legion called on the nation to put busy lives on pause, set aside differences and remember those who risked their lives.

Politicians marked the day by offering pledges to improve the lives of UK service personnel and their families.

Armistice Day is a commemoration of the moment when World War One ended, on the 11th hour of the 11th month of 1918.

