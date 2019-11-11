Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Armistice Day: Two-minute silence held for those who died in conflict
The Royal British Legion called on the nation to put busy lives on pause, set aside differences and remember those who risked their lives.
Politicians marked the day by offering pledges to improve the lives of UK service personnel and their families.
Armistice Day is a commemoration of the moment when World War One ended, on the 11th hour of the 11th month of 1918.
-
11 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-50376339/armistice-day-two-minute-silence-held-for-those-who-died-in-conflictRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window