'I want to hug Meghan over racist treatment' - Clinton
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hillary Clinton: 'I want to hug Meghan over racist treatment'

Hillary Clinton has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she wants to “hug” the Duchess of Sussex over the sexist and racist treatment that she’s received.

Mrs Clinton and her daughter Chelsea were speaking to 5 Live presenter Emma Barnett.

The former US Presidential candidate and First Lady said the treatment of Meghan had been “heart-breaking and wrong”.

Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds.

  • 12 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Harry's emotional moment over Meghan's pregnancy