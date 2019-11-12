Doncaster flooding seen from the air
England flooding: Doncaster floods seen from the air

About 500 homes have been flooded in Doncaster with more than 1,000 properties evacuated in areas hit by the floods.

The BBC's David Shukman went up in a helicopter to look at the scale of the damage in the area.

  • 12 Nov 2019
