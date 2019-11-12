Boris Johnson: 'The whole country is protected'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

England flooding: Boris Johnson responds to criticism

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has responded to criticism of the UK's flood defences, stating a "programme of national defences" will help guard against current and future floods.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson both called out the government's response to recent flooding across East Midlands and Yorkshire, which has left many in the area without homes.

  • 12 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Doncaster flooding seen from the air