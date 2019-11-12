Boris Johnson: 'The whole country is protected'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
England flooding: Boris Johnson responds to criticism
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has responded to criticism of the UK's flood defences, stating a "programme of national defences" will help guard against current and future floods.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson both called out the government's response to recent flooding across East Midlands and Yorkshire, which has left many in the area without homes.
-
12 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window