Homeless young people: 'I can't believe I survived'
Homelessness: Two former homeless people describe what life was like

All over the UK there are many young people, aged 16-24, who are known as the “hidden homeless".

More than 22,000 young people will be homeless or at risk of homelessness this Christmas, according to a report from the charity Centrepoint. It collected the figures from councils across England.

Home affairs correspondent June Kelly talks to two young people who used to live rough.

  • 15 Nov 2019
