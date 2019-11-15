Homeless young people: 'I can't believe I survived'

Media player
All over the UK there are many young people, aged 16-24, who are known as the “hidden homeless".
More than 22,000 young people will be homeless or at risk of homelessness this Christmas, according to a report from the charity Centrepoint. It collected the figures from councils across England.
Home affairs correspondent June Kelly talks to two young people who used to live rough.
15 Nov 2019
