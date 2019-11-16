Prince Andrew 'was home with the children'
The Duke of York tells Newsnight that he could not have been at Tramp nightclub on the date that Virginia Roberts - now Virginia Giuffre - says she met him, because he was looking after children that day, including a trip to Pizza Express.

In an interview with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis, he also denied allegations made against him where he was described as sweating profusely, saying that he had a medical condition that meant he didn't sweat at the time.

