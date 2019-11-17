Media player
Duke of York 'bulldozed' his way to interview
Former Buckingham Palace press officer Dickie Arbiter claimed Prince Andrew "bulldozed" his way to an interview.
The Duke of York faced questions from BBC Newsnight's Emily Matlis about his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and claims about sleazy behaviour.
Mr Arbiter said the interview was "excruciating" and may have an impact on his charity work.
17 Nov 2019
