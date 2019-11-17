Media player
Sir Chris Hoy and his wife reveal tiny nappies for premature babies
The British Olympian and his wife are leading a campaign to help premature babies and their families after their own son Callum was born 11 weeks early in 2014.
They also talk about what it was like in the first few weeks of Callum's life when he was "frail" and they were "terrified", but say it's important for parents to know that "they are not alone" and to be patient.
17 Nov 2019
