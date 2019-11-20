Media player
Marine E: Insurgent 'was going to die anyway'
The ex-Royal Marine was accused of the murder of a wounded Taliban fighter in 2011.
Sam Deen, known until now as Marine E had the charges dropped against him.
He says he tried to kill himself after hitting "rock bottom".
For information and support, visit the BBC Action Line.
