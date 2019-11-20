Conservatives defend 'factcheckUK' rebranding

Media player
Election debate: Conservatives defend 'factcheckUK' Twitter profile
The Conservative Party has been sharply criticised by a UK fact-checking agency after it rebranded one of its Twitter accounts.
The @CCHQPress account - the Tory press office - was rebranded as "factcheckUK" for Tuesday's live TV debate involving Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.
Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly defended the rebranding.
He told BBC Newsnight: "The Twitter handle of the CCHQ press office remained CCHQPress, so it's clear the nature of the site."
