Ex-KGB media magnate: Russian-UK influence 'fake news'
The ex-oligarch and former KGB officer Alexander Lebedev has called the suggestion of illicit Russian influence in British politics "absurd" and "fake news".
Mr Lebedev, whose family owns the Evening Standard and Independent newspapers, said he hadn’t met President Putin for over a decade and described his relations with Boris Johnson as "formal".
20 Nov 2019
