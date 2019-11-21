Coldplay to pause touring for environmental reasons

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chris Martin on Coldplay's 'environmental touring pause'
The lead singer of Coldplay has said that the band will take a year or two to work out how they could be more sustainable.
In an interview with the BBC's Colin Paterson, the band's lead singer, Chris Martin, said the band's dream is to have a show with no single-use plastic.
Read more: Coldplay 'not touring' until concerts are 'environmentally beneficial'
-
21 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window