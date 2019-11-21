Media player
Election 2019: Lib Dem presents 'Stop Brexit' manifesto in nightclub
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson laid out her case for cancelling Brexit in a north London nightclub.
From this, to the NHS and climate change, the BBC's Chris Mason breaks down the Lib Dems' plan.
21 Nov 2019
