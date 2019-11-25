Cinema chains pull Blue Story after brawl

Video

Vue and Showcase Cinemas have pulled the film Blue Story, after seven police officers were injured in violence at an entertainment complex.

Police were called to reports of youths with machetes at the Star City multiplex in Birmingham on Saturday.

Five teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl, were arrested.

The film's writer and director Rapman said the disturbance was "truly unfortunate" and that "Blue Story is a film about love not violence."