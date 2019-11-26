Just how does cheese get from cow to packet?
Say cheese: How it gets from cows to supermarket shelves

Agriculture is one of the key industries in Pembrokeshire, and Pelcombe Farm's 400 cows play a vital role in the cheese-making process.

As the BBC spends a day in the constituency of Preseli Pembrokeshire ahead of the general election, we look at the process of how one of the products made in the area is makes it from cow to creamery.

