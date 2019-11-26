Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Say cheese: How it gets from cows to supermarket shelves
Agriculture is one of the key industries in Pembrokeshire, and Pelcombe Farm's 400 cows play a vital role in the cheese-making process.
As the BBC spends a day in the constituency of Preseli Pembrokeshire ahead of the general election, we look at the process of how one of the products made in the area is makes it from cow to creamery.
-
26 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window