No apology from Corbyn over Labour anti-Semitism
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

No apology from Corbyn over Labour anti-Semitism

The Labour leader is pressed over allegations of anti-Semitism within his party by the BBC's Andrew Neil.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Nov 2019