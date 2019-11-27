Video

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price answered BBC Radio 5 Live listener’s questions on a special General Election Your Call, hosted by Nicky Campbell.

Among questions on Brexit, the environment and Welsh independence; Mr Price was asked who he would rather go for a pint with out of Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.

He responded: "It has to be Jeremy Corbyn [because] he has not called people like me a 'bum boy'," adding "why can't people just say the most powerful word - sorry?"

When asked if this included Jeremy Corbyn's refusal to apologise for Labour's response to anti-Semitism in the party he said: "I think he was wrong. There's a lack of humility."

Listen to the full programme on BBC Sounds.