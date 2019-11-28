Media player
'Men have tried to choke me during sex'
Anna says she's experienced unwanted violent acts during consensual sex and says pornography has made this type of violence seem "normal".
More than a third of UK women under the age of 40 have experienced unwanted slapping, choking, gagging or spitting during consensual sex, research for BBC Radio 5 Live suggests.
The research comes after recent cases have heard defences of 'rough sex', such as that of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane.
If you have been affected by sexual abuse or violence, help and support is available at BBC Action Line.
28 Nov 2019
