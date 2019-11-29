Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC Debate: Sturgeon 'we witnessed exceptional acts of bravery'
SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, agrees that no amount of police can stop terror attacks completely, but it can improve the emergency services response times.
Nicola Sturgeon praised the members of the public who helped stop the stabbing suspect on London Bridge, saying 'it's how we all hope we'd respond, but in truth, none of us know.'
-
29 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-50605217/bbc-debate-sturgeon-we-witnessed-exceptional-acts-of-braveryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window