Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London Bridge: Witness describes scene
Einar Orn, who is near London Bridge, tells the BBC he had just had his lunch break when suddenly he saw some police cars. He says he heard two gunshots, but wasn't sure if they were fireworks.
"A couple of minutes later then I heard a lot more gunshots and people started to run off the bridge."
-
29 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window