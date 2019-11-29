What happened at London Bridge stabbing incident?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London Bridge: What happened today?

Two members of the public have died after an attack on London Bridge in which police also shot dead a man.

The Met Police has declared the attack a terrorist incident.

The suspect, who died at the scene, was believed to have been wearing a hoax explosive device.

  • 29 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Moment man tackled on London Bridge