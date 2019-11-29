Mayor Khan praises Londoners' bravery
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London Bridge: Mayor Khan praises Londoners' bravery

Sadiq Khan said members of the public who restrained a suspect on London Bridge were "the best of us".

The London mayor said "breathtaking heroism" was shown by Londoners as a man suspected of being behind a stabbing attack was shot dead by police.

  • 29 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Boris Johnson 'our values will prevail'