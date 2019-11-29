Boris Johnson 'our values will prevail'

Media player
London Bridge: Johnson says 'our values will prevail'
The prime minister has said the UK will never be "cowed or divided or intimidated" by terrorist attacks.
Boris Johnson also paid tribute to the emergency services and members of the public who responded to a stabbing attack on London Bridge.
29 Nov 2019
