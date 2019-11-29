Seven-way debate for main parties

Video

Senior figures from the seven main parties face questions from the audience in Cardiff, in a BBC One debate at 19:00 GMT.

Presenter Nick Robinson is chairing the debate between the Conservatives' Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak, Labour's shadow business secretary Rebecca Long Bailey, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, SNP leader and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price, former Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas and Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice.

Each will have opening and closing statements and they will face questions from the audience in Cardiff.