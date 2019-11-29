Corbyn: I'm deeply shocked by London Bridge attack
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Corbyn: I'm deeply shocked by London Bridge attack

Jeremy Corbyn says he was "deeply shocked" by the stabbing attack at London Bridge, which resulted in two members of the public being killed and the suspect shot dead by police.

"It's also about an attack on all of us," he said. "Those who will seek to silence us will not succeed."

  • 29 Nov 2019
Go to next video: London Bridge attack: What happened?