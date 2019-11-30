PM praises 'incredible' London Bridge response

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PM praises 'incredible' London Bridge attack response
Boris Johnson has praised members of the public and the emergency services after the London Bridge attack.
Two people were killed and three more injured before Usman Khan, who had previously been jailed for terrorism offences, was shot dead by police.
The prime minister said that the system that had allowed him out on early release "does not make sense".
-
30 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window