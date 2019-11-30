Media player
London Bridge attacker was 'complying' with licence conditions
The London Bridge attacker was 'complying' with conditions set out by Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) according to the Metropolitan Police.
Usman Khan, a convicted terrorist released from prison in December 2018, killed two people before being shot dead by police on Friday.
Assistant Comissioner Neil Basu said a series of raids had been carried out, but that it was believed Khan was acting alone.
30 Nov 2019
