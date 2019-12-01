Media player
London Bridge: Video shows public confront London Bridge attacker
Video footage has shown the moment members of the public stepped in to confront the London Bridge attacker.
A fire extinguisher and a tusk were used to contain Usman Khan, who was later shot dead by police at the scene.
Two people were killed and three more injured in the attack.
01 Dec 2019
