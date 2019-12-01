Video shows public confront London Bridge attacker
Video footage has shown the moment members of the public stepped in to confront the London Bridge attacker.

A fire extinguisher and a tusk were used to contain Usman Khan, who was later shot dead by police at the scene.

Two people were killed and three more injured in the attack.

  • 01 Dec 2019
