'I stamped on his wrist as hard as I could'
London Bridge attack: 'I stamped on his wrist as hard as I could'

Speaking to BBC 5 Live, Thomas Gray described how he and other members of the public stopped the London Bridge attacker, Usman Khan.

He also told Stephen Nolan how playing rugby growing up helped him in the frightening situation.

  • 01 Dec 2019
