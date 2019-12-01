'A game of pinball bomb with added knives'
Video

London Bridge attack: 'Pinball bomb with added knives'

The chief executive of Fishmongers Hall, Commodore Toby Williamson, describes how his staff fought back against Usman Khan during the London Bridge attack.

  • 01 Dec 2019
