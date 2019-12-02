Moment of silence at London Bridge victims vigil

Media player
London Bridge: Moment of silence for victims
A vigil to pay tribute to the victims of the London Bridge attack has been held at Guildhall Yard in the capital.
Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were killed by Usman Khan, 28, in a knife attack on Friday.
02 Dec 2019
