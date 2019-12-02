Guiffre: 'Only one of us is telling the truth'

Video

A US woman who says she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew has dismissed what she describes as "ridiculous excuses" for his alleged behaviour.

Virginia Guiffre, who says she was brought from the US to Britain aged 17 to have sex with Prince Andrew, has spoken to BBC Panorama.

One of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's accusers, she says she was trafficked to London by Epstein in 2001.

In an interview recorded before the Duke of York's interview with BBC Newsnight last month, she told the BBC: "He knows what happened, I know what happened. And there's only one of us telling the truth."

The prince told Newsnight's Emily Maitlis that he didn't recall meeting Virginia Guiffre (then Roberts).

Of the claim that he had sex with her, the prince said he could "absolutely and categorically" say "it never happened".