'He was right behind me, he grabbed a knife'

A 28-year-old man who killed three elderly men because he wrongly believed they were paedophiles has been cleared of murder.

Alexander Lewis-Ranwell was found not guilty by reason of insanity after jurors decided he "did not know it was illegal".

Hotel manager Stasys Belevicius had an encounter with Lewis-Ranwell after the killings. He told the BBC that Lewis-Ranwell attacked him and chased him with a knife before police arrived.