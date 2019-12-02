Media player
Alexander Lewis-Ranwell: 'He was right behind me, he grabbed a knife'
A 28-year-old man who killed three elderly men because he wrongly believed they were paedophiles has been cleared of murder.
Alexander Lewis-Ranwell was found not guilty by reason of insanity after jurors decided he "did not know it was illegal".
Hotel manager Stasys Belevicius had an encounter with Lewis-Ranwell after the killings. He told the BBC that Lewis-Ranwell attacked him and chased him with a knife before police arrived.
02 Dec 2019
