Murder investigation launched after 'deliberate collision'
A 12-year-old boy has died and five others were injured in a "deliberate" hit-and-run crash near a school.

Police have launched a murder inquiry and want to speak to Terry Glover, 51.

Ch Supt Tracey Harman, of Essex Police said: "We believe that the collision was deliberate, and have launched a murder investigation".

  • 02 Dec 2019