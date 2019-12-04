Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nato summit: PM says alliance is 'rock solid' at 70
Speaking in London at the opening of the Nato summit, UK Prime Minister told his fellow Nato leaders that 'history shows peace cannot be taken for granted' and the alliance must be ready to confront emerging threats.
-
04 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window